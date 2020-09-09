1CHARLESTON — The governor of West Virginia signed an executive order last week that aimed to ensure the state can access $766 million in federal funds over the next decade to expand long-sought broadband access in rural communities.
Gov. Jim Justice said the state will seek the money from the Federal Communications Commission, which administers the $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. It aims to subsidize internet providers to expand broadband service over six million homes and businesses nationwide.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said the governor’s promise of hundreds of millions in federal dollars was “misleading.’’ In a statement, he said there isn’t a single internet service provider in the state eligible to bid for the funds, set to be doled out in an auction at the end of next month.
Justice and state legislative leaders had said the investments in West Virginia would expand access to 121,000 households.
Schools in 9
counties must do
remote learning
2CHARLESTON — Classes in nine of West Virginia’s 55 counties will be held remotely after the state issued an updated color-coded map determining their status for the start of the school year.
The map issued Saturday night shows the rate of confirmed community-spread coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in each county. The categories, in order of increasing severity, are green, yellow, orange and red. The school year starts Tuesday.
The nine counties were in orange or red. They must reduce their virus case rates to yellow or green before schools there can conduct in-person learning. Athletic contests in those counties also cannot be held.
Students statewide have been out of classrooms since Gov. Jim Justice shut down in-person learning in mid-March.
“This is all new to everyone. We’ve never started a school year out this way before,’’ Heather Hutchens, general counsel for the state Department of Education, said Sunday. “But I think the place that we can find some calm is we have systems in place.”
Monongalia County, home of West Virginia University, was the only county in red. The counties in orange are Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Putnam and Wayne.
Health officials reported a record 259 positive virus cases statewide on Saturday. Over the weekend both the Charleston Area Medical Center and South Charleston-based Thomas Health issued no-visitation policies at their hospitals due to the rising number of virus cases.
The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.
Scholarship to honor mathematician
Katherine Johnson
3MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has established a scholarship honoring pioneering Black mathematician Katherine Johnson.
The scholarship will benefit students studying math or science within the university’s College of Arts and Sciences, WVU said in a news release Wednesday.
WVU alumna Deborah Miller established the endowed Katherine Johnson Math Scholarship. It will be awarded to undergraduates with preference given to Black students.
Johnson died Feb. 24 in Newport News, Virginia. She was among the first Black students to attend WVU, where she did graduate work after earning bachelor’s degrees at West Virginia State College.
Johnson calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits for NASA’s early space missions and was portrayed in the 2016 hit film “Hidden Figures.’’
Virus prompts
Marshall to
prohibit tailgating
at home games
4HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is prohibiting tailgating at its home football games this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Law enforcement and security staff will monitor all university lots and enforce the decision for anyone refusing to comply with the order, the university said in a statement.
Residents whose property is near Marshall’s stadium also are being asked by the university and local health officials to comply.
Marshall opens the season at home on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky.
Marshall added Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian State to its schedule after home games against Pittsburgh and Boise State and a road game at Old Dominion were previously canceled due to the pandemic.
Marshall’s Sept. 12 game at East Carolina has been postponed indefinitely.
49ers to stay at Greenbrier between East Coast games
5WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The San Francisco 49ers will stay at a West Virginia resort later this month rather than return to California between back-to-back games on the East Coast.
The 49ers are scheduled to play road games Sept. 20 against the New York Jets and Sept. 27 against the New York Giants at the New Jersey Meadowlands.
The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, said in a news release that the 49ers will stay at the resort the week of Sept. 21.
“Further details will come from the 49ers at a later date, but The Greenbrier is excited about welcoming them to West Virginia and again showcasing our incredible football facility,’’ the resort said.
The Greenbrier has previously hosted training camps for the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans.
Built for the Saints, The Greenbrier’s practice facility includes two natural grass practice fields, a synthetic field, and a 55,000-square-foot building with kitchen and dining facilities; meeting rooms; weight and locker rooms; training and physical therapy accommodations. At an elevation of 2,000 feet, the location offers a cooler climate than some NFL teams’ training camps in the summer.
The Arizona Cardinals practiced there for a three-day stretch in 2015, though some players warned of some uninvited guests: ghosts.
More inmates, staff test positive at jails
6CHARLESTON — Coronavirus outbreaks at West Virginia correctional facilities continue to grow, the governor announced last week.
Five additional inmates have tested positive at Mount Olive Correctional Complex since Monday, according to state data, bringing the total to 143 positives cases. Gov. Jim Justice said 18 staff members there were also confirmed to be infected.
The state’s South Central Regional Jail also has eight active cases, including two among staff members, Justice said.
“The National Guard is doing great sanitizing both facilities and all that,’’ Justin said at a press conference.
The latest data from the Department of Health and Human Resources shows a little over 1,000 people not showing symptoms are quarantined across the state’s 10 regional jails as a precautionary measure.
The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but is particularly dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.
DNR receives
hundreds of bear complaints
7BECKLEY — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has received hundreds of complaints about bear activity this year and says residents should remove food and other items that draw bears from outside their homes.
Bears have been seen looking for food in backyards, suburban neighborhoods and busy cities, the agency said.
Officials advise taking down bird feeders, squirrel feeders and deer feeders and storing livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
Other tips include not leaving pet food outside overnight and keeping trash cans in a garage or storage building until the morning of trash pickup.
It is illegal to feed bears, the agency said. Biologists urge people to keep away from bears and not get between a bear and any type of food.
High school forfeits road football game, citing virus
8MORGANTOWN — A West Virginia high school football team has forfeited its road game against an opponent in a county where the rate of coronavirus cases is rising.
Wirt County High refused to play at Trinity High in Morgantown on Thursday night, the opening night of the season, news outlets reported.
Trinity officials said in a statement that they were “very disappointed’’ in Wirt County High’s decision.
Color-coded charts released by the state every Saturday night determine whether sports contests can be held the following week. Monongalia County was in the yellow category last Saturday, meaning that events could be held. The county has since turned to orange. If it stays orange as of Saturday night, practices can be held next week, but contests are prohibited.
Monongalia County has seen an increase of 133 confirmed virus cases in the past three days, according to the county’s health website. State health officials say the county had a seven-day daily positive rate of 11.2% as of Wednesday, up from 2.3% on Aug. 31.
WBOY also reported that Lincoln High School in Harrison County canceled its game against Fairmont Senior after a positive virus test in the Lincoln program.
