ROMNEY — Numbers of active COVID-19 cases have been rising in the county, and the health department is making plans for administering a vaccine, once available, health department director Stephanie Shoemaker told the county commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
Shoemaker said increased community transmission of the virus was expected, following the Labor Day weekend and the opening of school.
“I think things will begin coming down again soon,” she predicted.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 7 active cases in the county, which has so far seen a total of 102 confirmed and 1 probable case. The county is now at “code yellow” in the governor’s classification system, requiring some additional precautions for school children.
Shoemaker explained the probable case was a resident who took an antigen test and was found to have antibodies indicating recovery from COVID-19. The state classifies such cases as “probable.” Most testing done locally looks only for active cases, and not for antigens.
People are starting to get lax about mask compliance, and Shoemaker urged them to consider the consequences.
“Wear a mask. It really does help limit the spread,” she said, urging people to use masks when indoors.
If a person who tests positive has had a face-to-face discussion with someone not wearing a mask, the second person will be expected to quarantine for 14 days.
COVID-19 is complicated, she said, and symptoms vary widely. Only the loss of taste and smell seems unique - unlikely to be caused by anything else.
Most other symptoms could also be caused by a cold or allergies. Maybe 50 percent of infected people have fevers - but 50 percent do not.
If all goes well, the county health department hopes to see a COVID-19 vaccine supplied for a limited first round of shots in November, available just to healthcare workers and residents over 55 who have other risk factors.
They will give priority to nursing home residents too.
Shoemaker does not expect to see general distribution to the public before early 2021. The health department is making the necessary agreements with hospitals and other institutions, and plans open-air drive-thrus and clinics in public buildings around the community.
There will be storage issues, given the temperatures necessary to preserve the vaccines, and Shoemaker expects that people will need to get 2 shots of the vaccine, spaced apart.
The health department is holding flu vaccine clinics around the county that will give them some practice, beginning with a flu shot clinic Thursday (Sept. 26) from 4-6 p.m. in the Capon Bridge Middle School parking lot. The charge for uninsured residents will be $26 for an adult and $19.85 for a child.
Clinics are planned for Romney as well. Information will be posted on the Hampshire County Health Department Facebook page.
The commissioners also heard reports on a number of projects around the county
Plans for completion of the new courtroom space at the Judicial Center were presented by Judge Carter Williams, accompanied by consultant Kirk Wilson of L&W Enterprises.
Judge Williams said the 2nd courtroom is badly needed, as is the office for a second judge that is included in the plans.
“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think it was necessary,” he added, saying “there is no possible way 1 judge could keep up with the caseload in this county.”
The commissioners approved paying Wilson for his consultant services and took the plans for further study.
The commissioners agreed to move forward on plans to pave the sidewalk at Fort Mill Ridge, using the same company currently working on Romney sidewalks.
County Clerk Eric Strite said he had talked with the company’s supervisor about the sidewalk in front of the courthouse as well, and been promised it would be finished in time for early voting, which begins Oct. 21. Otherwise, he said, the sidewalk repairs would cause serious problems with voting at the courthouse.
Belinda Kiser updated the commissioners on activities of the group trying to gain ownership of the Green Spring low-water bridge. They are holding fundraisers in Green Spring Park each Saturday, 11 a.m. to dusk, with a yard sale and refreshments — food, soup and hotdogs, and will find a new location when the park closes for the winter.
Commission President Bob Hott expressed doubt that they would be able to challenge Maryland’s river rights successfully, given the lack of success Virginia has had with this, but said the commission would be happy to hear about the progress made whenever Kiser wants to come back.
