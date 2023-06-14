WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $270,000 from the Department of Education (DOE) to purchase equipment for Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence. This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.
“As our nation faces a workforce shortage in the aviation industry, programs like Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence are as important as ever,” said Senator Manchin. “I proudly secured this funding to provide state-of-the-art equipment to the Center to properly train and prepare students for a career in the industry. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure West Virginia universities have the resources they need to help our students thrive.”
