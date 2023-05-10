SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire County Special Olympics is back for the first time since 2013.
“Special education children have always had my heart,” said Slanesville Elementary School Special Education Teacher and event coordinator Brittany Haywood about the event she took the lead in coordinating.
The event will be held this Friday, May 12, at the Hampshire High School track and field. While Haywood is only in her second year as a special education teacher in Hampshire County, she was inspired by one of her students, Braiden, to pick the event back up
Braiden wanted to participate in the Pumpkin Run last fall but realized he would never be able to run the race. And that’s when Haywood realized there had been no event that included students with special needs in the county since 2013.
“Something just hit me in my heart,” she said and decided to take on the endeavor.
The Special Olympics, also known as Super Heroes Day, will feature face painting, bounce houses, snow cones, concessions and baked goods made by the students in her class. The Slanesville kindergarten class, in support of the event, built a lemonade stand to sell the thirst-quenching drink on Saturday.
Hampshire High School’s Band will begin the games by playing the national anthem. Each school will carry a banner, with t-shirt colors differentiating each school, and walk across the field. Haywood has planned eight events for the students, including a basketball relay, softball throw, football throw, soccer kick, balloon toss, ring toss, golf and a 100-meter dash requested by one of her students in a wheelchair. Fox’s Pizza is donating pizza for all the participating students.
“I’m hoping that it’s pretty special for them,” Haywood said.
Haywood admitted she would have been happy to have at least 20 participants in her first year of coordinating the event. Fortunately, she has confirmed 65 athletes in grades K-12 for this year, including students from the Potomac Center and West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
With all the excitement scheduled for May 12, Haywood commented she is just looking forward to seeing how the students interact and hoping they have a good time.
“They are unique, special superheroes, and this day is all about them,” she continued.
Hampshire County Special Olympics will take place at Hampshire High School Track and Field from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with opening ceremonies and the athletes’ parade beginning at 9.
Haywood said that Braiden has been counting down the days for the event and even raced her in the hallway last week with his wheelchair.
“I just want one day where, as a county, all of our students can come and just have a great day and feel like the superheroes that they are,” Haywood said.
