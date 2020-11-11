ROMNEY — With Thanksgiving looking a little different this year, Lost Mountain BBQ Company is doing what they can to help feed the community this Turkey Day by pairing up with the Romney First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of their traditional Thanksgiving community dinner, Romney UMC is working with Lost Mountain to reach those in need in the community.
Lost Mountain will be closed Monday through Friday of Thanksgiving week, but starting at noon until 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Arnold said he will be in charge of distributing meals to folks who have reserved dinner for delivery. Some folks might not be able to get out for health reasons, disabilities, etc., and Arnold and Romney UMC are making sure these folks get fed.
“(The church is) taking the reservation and delivery orders for us to distribute,” Arnold explained. “So I’ll be handling all distribution.”
From 3 to 6 p.m., it’s first come, first serve at Lost Mountain for Thanksgiving dinner.
“It’s open for anyone who wishes to come get a meal,” Arnold added.
Of course, folks who come get a meal at Lost Mountain on Thanksgiving should be prepared for it to be carryout only, since the COVID-19 numbers in the community are looking less than festive these days.
Arnold detailed the menu for Turkey Day as well: smoked turkey breast, cornbread, stuffing, smoked green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, a dessert, dinner rolls and homemade cranberry sauce all make up an all-star Thanksgiving lineup.
For more information on the Thanksgiving Day community dinner or to reserve dinner for delivery, folks can call either 304-822-3023 or 305-393-9912.
