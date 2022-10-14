CAPON BRIDGE – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office is looking for information about a string of arsons in Capon Bridge and Augusta that culminated in 4 structure fires late Thursday night into Friday morning.
There have been 8 recent fires in the area, reported the WV Department of Homeland Security. Each fire occurred in a separate, vacant structure, and there haven't been any injuries reported.
The Fire Marshal's Office and the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office are asking the public to be on the lookout and report any information they may have. Any tips or suspicious activity can be reported to the Fire Marshal hotline at 1-800-233-3473, or to the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office at 304-822-3894 or through their website.
The Review will provide updates as they are available.
