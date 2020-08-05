Four months after Census Day, not even 40 percent of Hampshire County residents have responded to the every-decade nose count that the Constitution requires.
It’s one of the worst response rates in the state.
The Census Bureau’s interactive report on Monday showed that only 36.3 percent of Hampshire County residents had responded to the census without follow-ups; only 19 percent had done so online.
Just 8 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have done worse, the lowest response coming from McDowell County, 23.5 percent. Pendleton, Mingo and Pocahontas counties all also have less than 30 percent responding.
Not surprisingly, West Virginia has the 3rd-worst response rate in the nation, ahead of only Alaska and New Mexico. The Mountain State has had 54.4 percent of census forms turned in as of Monday.
The number of West Virginians counted will have a huge impact on the Mountain State in upcoming Congresses and also can make a difference in federal funds headed here.
The 435 members of the House of Representatives are apportioned among the 50 states based on population. West Virginia currently has 3 Congressional districts, but is on the verge of losing 1 of those seats to fast-growing states.
Keeping West Virginia’s chances of maintaining 3 seats alive depends on counting every resident in the state.
Accurate census counts — knowing who lives where — plays a role in sending funds to the 50 states. Analysts estimate the federal spending along will amount to $20,000 for every person counted over the next 10 years.
Federal programs from Medicaid to Head Start all rely on census data.
The last day to respond is Oct. 31. To fill out the 2020 census, visit www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to respond in English or 844-468-2020 to respond in Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.