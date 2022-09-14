ROMNEY — The town council members approved the new Romney Development Authority appointments at Monday’s town meeting. The term began Sept. 12, 2022, and will end Jan. 1, 2024. The appointees are: Patty Anderson, Paula O’ Brien, Donald Cookman, Derek Shreve, Gina Jordan, Celeste Franzen, Adam McKenery and the mayor.
The RDA was initially set up to save the state barn on Depot Street but will work to bring new businesses here.
“They will look for ways to develop the town,” explained Mayor Keadle. She emphasized the goal of wanting to see businesses “flourish.”
Other approvals from Monday’s agenda were the appointment of Clay Corbin and the re-appointment of Paul Clower and Bonita Faith Wilcox to the Romney Board of Zoning Appeals.
Hampshire County Committee on Aging chairperson Melinda Chambers appeared at Monday’s meeting to discuss concerns about the Romney swimming pool’s overflow and drainage issue that is affecting the Senior Center. Two of the Center’s rooms have developed “a serious mold problem” due to the water leak from the pool. In addition, some of the parking areas become muddy and slick resulting in one fall.
“We don’t want to come across as an enemy because we want to work with the pool; we want to work with you all,” Chambers said, speaking to the council members, “but at the same time, we don’t want our seniors falling.” She informed the members that the county commissioners were “well-versed” on the matter and invited them to their Committee on Aging meeting on the 21st.
“We need to work together, and now is the time to do it since the pool is now closed,” Chambers continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.