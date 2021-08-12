A nationwide test of the emergency alert system will send alarms over your TV, radio and cellphone at 2:20 this afternoon (Thursday, Aug. 12).
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is conducting the test of its wireless emergency alert system in coordination with the Federal Communication Commission.
The alerts will also have a unique tone and vibration so they are accessible to people with disabilities. The emergency alert message will last for 1 minute.
The wireless alerts will only go to cell phones that have opted in.
This is the 6th test of the emergency alert system — which goes to radios and television — and the 2nd test for the wireless emergency alerts, but the 1st since phone carriers could opt in.
