Late last week wasn’t so good for Hampshire County or West Virginia in the battle against COVID-19.
The county reported 4 new positives on Thursday, the largest single-day number since the pandemic began in late March.
With 2 new cases identified over the weekend, the county on Monday had a total of 6 active, 116 confirmed cases, 2 probables and 1 of the patients was hospitalized. One death occurred in April, Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker reported.
She said all 4 Thursday cases were contacts of other cases and none were related to Hampshire Center, where 2 staffers tested positive in recent weeks.
Statewide, 382 new cases of the virus were reported on Friday, West Virginia’s single worst day in the 7-month history of the pandemic. The previous record was 347 on Sept. 12, and cases had been trending higher since then.
Despite that, the color-coded map that dictates how schools can operate was still mostly a sea of green Saturday.
Only neighboring Morgan County was yellow in this region.
That county had students at the Paw Paw School learning from home Monday after a student tested positive. The 1-day closure was to give the county health department time to do contact tracing.
