A speeding stop turned up nearly a pound of pot and $16,800 in cash last Thursday night.
Three young men and a teenage girl were taken into custody. The men were taken to Potomac Highlands Regional Jail before they made bail Friday. They are:
• Joshua Smallwood, 18, of Paw Paw, the car’s driver;
• Aaron Fletcher, 26, of Berryville, Va.;
• and Gabriel Snyder, 18, of Capon Bridge.
The juvenile girl from Capon Bridge was released to the custody of her parents.
The blue BMW Smallwood was driving was doing 70 in a 55-mph speed zone on U.S. 50 in the Augusta area when Trooper C.S. Barrett stopped it at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, the West Virginia State Police said.
Barrett smelled marijuana in the car and Smallwood confirmed the drug was inside.
The car’s occupants got out and a search turned up the cash and 13 ounces of marijuana.
Each adult was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to deliver.
Cpl. D.A. Bowland of the State Police and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest.
