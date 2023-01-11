The Review published a series of articles surrounding the topic of subsistence farming in Hampshire County in Fall 2020 written by Donald Pownell, and he’s back again with the goal of shedding light on the rich heritage, history and unique folks that have shaped the region into what it is today.
My last article was an introduction to who we are as a people, and I made the statement we have our own distinct culture here in the South Branch Valley. By culture, I mean our customs, institutions, achievements, and more. These, I maintain, are different in the South Branch Valley from the culture of greater Appalachia or West Virginia.
The south branch of the Potomac River starts in Highland County, Virginia, and meanders about 110 miles through various counties in West Virginia—Pendleton, Grant, Hardy and Hampshire—until it converges with the Potomac River around Green Spring, in Hampshire County. Depending upon how you measure it, the valley at its widest point is only 5 to 6 miles broad. The combined population of these 4 counties today is approximately 50,000 people. Traffic along the river flows north and south, and because of the mountains, transportation to the east or west has always been very difficult, especially as the South Branch Valley is small and isolated.
The history of this area dates back to the late 17th Century, when Charles II, the King of England, granted the Culpepper family an approximately 5-million-acre parcel of land known as the Northern Neck proprietary. This grant was given for services rendered to the king, and it included all the land between the Rappahannock River and the Potomac River in the Virginia Colony, territory that encompassed the South Branch Valley. While this was an enormous grant of land, it was subdivided into smaller parcels in the same way investors in real estate operate today.
By 1719, the Proprietary had been inherited by Thomas Fairfax, the Sixth Lord Fairfax of Cameron. He immigrated from England to manage the estate. His relative William Fairfax had a plantation of 2,200 acres named Belvoir on the Potomac River. There he was introduced to a young George Washington, who became the chief surveyor for Lord Fairfax. The Belvoir plantation is today Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army military installation. Lord Fairfax built a hunting lodge, called Greenway, in what is today Clarke County, Virginia. From that location he managed his grant. Lord Fairfax travelled over his huge estate, which included the South Branch Valley. For a while he had a 1,100-acre planation on Patterson’s Creek, and he at one time wanted to keep the Valley as his own.
Nonetheless, some interesting events occurred that had an effect upon who we were to become. What we call today Northern Virginia was for Lord Fairfax an especially lucrative property. It was closer to the coast, and the land was especially fertile for farming. So the Fairfax family, being of landed gentry, sold this property to other members of their social class. That meant they sold the land to families in the Tidewater area or those still in England. As we know, the English have always operated under a strict social code, determined mostly by family inheritance and social position. So upper-class individuals bought the land in northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley and they brought with them their own social trappings. Those of us from the South Branch Valley could still witness this class distinction even in the 20th Century, when I was growing up. We often knew wealthy families from northern Virginia or the Shenandoah Valley.
What differentiates us, however, is that a different type of people bought land in the South Branch Valley. These were mostly immigrants. For instance, my great-great-great-grandfather Mulledy came from Ireland to Philadelphia and then to Hampshire County where he bought a large parcel of property. He had money and most likely an education, but he did not come from European or Virginia aristocracy. George Washington surveyed a series of 300- to 400-acre lots for Lord Fairfax in the South Branch Valley, but a number of buyers reconsolidated them into larger tracts. So there was a series of plantations going from Hampshire County up to Pendleton County, each having between 500 to 2,000 acres and running by and large east to west across the valley. This division ensured that the tracts had fertile farmland and woodlands. By the mid-1800s there existed somewhere between 100 and 150 plantations or manor houses along the South Branch River. A number of the houses were made of logs with clapboard siding, and most of them no longer exist. But they belonged to the people who settled our valley. In Europe they were a class under the landed gentry. Socially, they understood that Europe and America were two different worlds, and they wanted what America had to offer. These planters became the leaders within the body politic of the Valley, and in their eyes, they wanted the Valley to represent America, not Europe. So, it is different from northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
The creation of one institution in the Valley proves this point. In 1819, a group of what I will call local intellectuals incorporated the Romney Literary Society, which was created to advance literature and science. This organization thus founded a library and sought to improve education, and it was the 1st such organization in what is today West Virginia and it was 1 of the 1st in the United States. An outgrowth of the society was their debates. The organizer originally started with monthly meetings, but these soon became weekly, and a part of every meeting was a debate. The topics ranged from debating local issues to theology and politics. Many people attended these debates, which greatly affected the social and political process within the Valley. The society’s members were true intellectuals with a keen business acumen, and they established an excellent library that was the equal of libraries in urban centers; it had the classics, as well as the latest scholarship in science, mathematics, and theology.
The society became an active social force within the entire South Branch Valley—one committed to community. They weren’t focused on social status. Instead, the organization was meant to improve the lives of the residents of the South Branch Valley, and it was one of the few such institutions like this any place in rural America
This is the basis from which we created our culture
Next time we will discuss how the Romney Literary Society promoted education in the South Branch Valley and what that produced for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.