CHARLESTON — Public water is coming to Purgitsville.
Last week the state’s Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved a $2.5 million grant to kick start the 1st phase of the project, bringing water to 53 customers near the Hardy County line.
Construction is still likely a year or more from beginning and will take at least 6 months, predicted James Hoffman, general manager of Central Hampshire Public Service District, which is tasked with providing the service.
“That could be longer depending on how everything goes according to plan,” Hoffman cautioned.
Pastor Don Judy of White Pine Church of the Brethren began lobbying for public water in the area in the fall of 2018, spurred by the suspect quality of well water in Purgitsville and anecdotal evidence of high cancer rates.
After the County Commission refused to pay for testing of water, Judy found private donations to test samples that ignited state and federal officials to begin searching for ways to put the area on a public water system.
Plans are for Central Hampshire to purchase water from neighboring Hardy County and pump it to residents. More than 100 people put down a deposit and signed up for the service.
Another 23 will be connected in phase 2 and the rest in phase 3 — provided funding can be found to complete those phases.
Hoffman said design work is underway.
“Easements have to be collected, filings done with the Public Service Commission,” he ticked off. “There’s still a lot of paperwork.”
The infrastructure council’s approval came just a week after its technical and funding committees considered the request and gave it their highest recommendation.
“We’ve got the money,” an excited Judy said.
Phase 2 could be funded by a small cities block grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s small cities community block development grant.
Terry Lively, executive director of the Region 8 Planning and Development Council that oversees public service projects like this across the Potomac Highlands, said the grant application has yet to be filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.