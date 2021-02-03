Townsend concert series set for spring
ROMNEY — For performers like North River Mills’ Ben Townsend, the prospect of a live concert is music to their ears.
Townsend will be joined by 3 fellow musicians for a concert series at the Bottling Works in Romney, starting in March. Charles Wesley Godwin will pair up with Townsend for their March 13 performance, “Songs with a Sense of Place.”
Townsend will be keeping it in the family for the April 10 concert, “The Tabernacle Project,” with his brother Jim Townsend, and the series will finish up with “Stories of our Best Loved Tunes” on May 15 with the Hillbilly Gypsies’ Levi Sanders.
Each of the performances will have an accompanying workshop.
While the spring concert series offers a glimmer of hope for the return to live music as Covid is, hopefully, on its way out, Joanne Snead, with the Hampshire County Arts Council, said Townsend and Godwin’s performance next month will most likely be a virtual one.
“Because of Covid restrictions, we feel we must plan now to offer the March concert virtually, either as a live recording or pre-recorded concert,” Snead admitted. “We will wait to see what the pandemic restrictions may be for the next 2 months before we make any decisions on them.”
The concerts have been made possible with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the WV Commission on the arts.
Romney’s Alana Hartman worked to apply for a CARES grant to put on the concert, so her role in the concert series is a logistical one. She said that she and the Sneads proposed the grant.
“We are so fortunate to have Alana giving so much of her time to plan for these concerts. There is so much involved,” commended Snead. “At the same time she is busy working, planning another series of concerts for the fiscal year of July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022 and working with us to get grant funding for those.”
Townsend explained that since everything shut down with the pandemic, he’s been mainly teaching lessons and recording, as well as mulling over the concept of digital music on the backburner of his mind. In the past, he’d have been out on the road, but being grounded by the pandemic hasn’t been all bad for Townsend and his old time music.
“The whole time, it’s been ‘how do you perform this and put it on a stage,’” he explained. “(Covid) was actually kind of a blessing in that way.”
Does he miss performing in bars across the country?
“I think 10 years ago I might have,” he laughed. “I’m really enjoying having the time off the road. I’m hoping I can keep ramping it up.”
Partnering up with his younger brother Jim is going to delve deeper into the digital realm, Townsend said.
“‘Tabernacle’ has been an ongoing project where we have tried to merge my classical understanding with Ben’s traditional understanding,” Jim explained. “Where we meet in the middle is with electronic music and heavy music.”
With Jim’s classical background and his brother’s traditional focus, it’s not often the 2 overlap.
“We both keep busy in our own worlds, and occasionally those worlds collide,” Jim added.
Sanders, who will perform with Townsend in May, said he and Townsend have been trying to organize a “night of music and history” for a while now, since they share a passion for both.
“Ben reached out and said, ‘Hey, let’s compile a list of tunes through the years, starting at the birth of the nation and work our way up through history,’” Sanders recalled. “Of course I jumped at the idea.”
Sanders said he was “incredibly excited” to perform with Townsend.
“Ben will do the fiddle work and I’ll do the banjo work, and hopefully we will be able to put together a really entertaining evening of songs and historic anecdotes,” Sanders added.
To stay updated on the spring concert series, visit the Hampshire County Arts Council’s website at www.hampshirearts.org. o
