PAW PAW— Nationwide, March is observed as colorectal cancer month. Survivors, patients, caregivers and others whose lives have been affected by colorectal cancer around the country come together every year to emphasize the importance of getting screened – and not only that, but educating loved ones to get screened, too.
On Friday, March 3, everyone is encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness. Each week of March, Mountaineer Community Health Center in Paw Paw will be giving out various commemorative items to their patients to help raise this awareness.
The Health Center has received a three-year grant from the West Virginia Program to Increase Colorectal Cancer Screening to increase knowledge about colorectal cancer prevention and increase screening rates among the center’s population and the surrounding area.
The program (WVPICCS) focuses on increasing screening rates for people aged 45-75 in partnership with primary care clinics in West Virginia.
Colorectal cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancers in the state – but it is preventable. With early screening, precancerous lesions can be detected to prevent the cancer from developing.
Operated by WVU Cancer Institute Cancer Prevention and Control, WVPICCS partners with many primary care clinics statewide to increase screening rates using a systems change approach. From 2015 to 2020, WVPICCS partnered with 44 clinics, including federally-qualified health centers, safety-net-free clinics, community health centers and a county health department. Participating clinics increased average screening rates by 45 percent, screening an additional 100,000 citizens for colorectal cancer. The project has trained more than 600 healthcare providers and provided over 700 hours of technical assistance.
WVPICCS is currently teamed up with 20 primary care partners statewide, with the goal of helping them increase screening numbers by at least 15 percent over baseline or higher. They collaborate with these partner clinics through training and ongoing technical assistance to:
• Assess and enhance current screening practices
• Enhance health information technology and electronic health record use
• Adhere to current guidelines for screening and surveillance
• Engage in evidence-based interventions, such as client reminders, provider assessment and feedback, provider reminder/recall systems, reducing structural barriers and patient navigation
• Increase follow-up and rescreening schedules
In addition with working directly with participating providers, WVPICCS aims to increase colorectal cancer education with targeted patient and public awareness via tailored print materials. A statewide colorectal roundtable also meets each year to bring together advocates, providers, payers and the public health sector.
A screening test is used to look for cancer when a person doesn’t have any symptoms. Regular screening should begin at age 45 and continue until age 75. This screening is key to preventing colorectal cancer. There are several types of screening tests, including a stool-based test that can be done at home annually (fecal immunochemical test) or a hospital-based test (colonoscopy) done every 10 years if no polyps are found.
If you have a personal or family history of colorectal polyps, inflammatory bowel disease or a genetic syndrome such as Lynch syndrome, you may need to be tested earlier than 45. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine which kind of test is best for you.
The WVPICCS is supported by funding from the CDC.
While the month of March is used to draw attention to this disease, Mountaineer Community Health Center wants the public to be aware of this cancer all year long.
Signs and symptoms of colorectal cancer may include blood in or on your stool, stomach pains, aches or cramps that don’t go away, thinning or “penciling” of stool or unexplained weight loss.
Existing patients and those looking for a new healthcare provider are encouraged to call Mountaineer Community Health Center at 304-947-5500 to discuss their options. They offer sliding fee scale discounts based on a patient’s income, which are available whether the patient has insurance or not.
