PAW PAW— Nationwide, March is observed as colorectal cancer month. Survivors, patients, caregivers and others whose lives have been affected by colorectal cancer around the country come together every year to emphasize the importance of getting screened – and not only that, but educating loved ones to get screened, too.

On Friday, March 3, everyone is encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness. Each week of March, Mountaineer Community Health Center in Paw Paw will be giving out various commemorative items to their patients to help raise this awareness.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.