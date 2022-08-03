ROMNEY —Monday night’s town council decided to spend the money it has currently on hand in effort to save the state barn.
Town attorney Logan Mantz reminded members that the town is “staring down at fall,” and the barn is in no shape to withstand the fast approaching harsh winter season.
He explained 2 options to consider:
The 1st option is to enter a value bid contract with D&T Builders’ Homer Tinney – who admitted back in June that the barn was in rough shape.
This would mean that the $55,000 that the Save the Barn community raised would be used to target the weakest parts of the barn, making it at least structurally secure enough to “hopefully get it through the winter,” Mantz said.
The advantage would be that much of the work would be retained into the final restoration. The disadvantage would be that it wouldn’t happen all at once – but it buys time to find more funding.
The 2nd option would be to roof wrap and brace the barn, providing a 2-year preservation grace period. But all the money would disappear without retaining any value. It is also highly questionable if this process would be able to stand firm with several inches of snow.
The general consensus Monday night leaned toward the 1st option.
Members all agreed that immediate action was necessary to save the barn.
Council member Savanna Morgret voiced her support.
“That money was raised by that committee for the purpose of the barn,” she said. “It’s not like we can put it in other places to do other things.”
Things have not been finalized just yet. As Tinney was away and unable to respond to final offers. Even so, authorization for expenditure will the plan to proceed in patching up the farm-with the guidance given by the town council.
