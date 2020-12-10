Additional staff members at Romney, Capon Bridge and Augusta Elementary Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed the Hampshire County Health Department yesterday.
After a press release sent out by Superintendent Jeff Pancione on Monday revealed that staff members at Capon Bridge and Romney Elementary Schools had contracted the virus, an additional release Wednesday afternoon showed that the numbers at those schools had grown, as well as cases appearing at Augusta.
Hampshire County Schools will initiate a plan for teleworking for staff beginning Dec. 10 through Dec. 23 to help mitigate the spread of the virus among the staff in the buildings.
The Health Department is working with the school system to identify potential contacts of infected individuals, including other staff members, friends and family.
