Safe, secure elections
Editor:
The 2020 elections proved that our democracy is resilient, but they also showed us it cannot be taken for granted. Our elections were safe, secure and successful because countless leaders took action to make sure of it. As a veteran who served in the Marine Corps, I’m counting on Sen. Joe Manchin to take action that will secure and modernize our elections nationwide. The For The People Act (S.1) will do just that.
What about sacrifice, and loyalty to country? Our nation’s veterans certainly know about sacrifice and loyalty to our country! The For the People Act provides our people, whom you are loyal to, the security of safe voting. Our military has successfully used mail in voting and often depend on that method. You’d be stripping the opportunity from those defending this very right and responsibility of our freedom to vote.
Voters must be able to trust that our democracy is safe from the influence of corrupt politicians, and S. 1 will make sure of it by strengthening our elections and the ethics rules those politicians follow. West Virginia needs Senator Joe Manchin to support S. 1 and show that he’s serious about defending our democracy—the same way veterans like me did when we joined our nation’s armed services.
Politicians cannot be allowed to steal the right to vote from the people, not in West Virginia and not anywhere. S.1 will make sure the American people, and military veterans like me, have fair and free elections, and Senator Manchin’s support in that noble effort is absolutely essential.
Hether Zeckser, High View
Dishing up thanks
Editor:
The Romney Ruritan Club would like to express its sincere gratitude to The Bottling Works for providing our great location, Lost Mountain BBQ for its generosity, our members for their tireless efforts, and you, our supporters for once again making our Chicken Dinner Sale a success.
All money received allows the Romney Ruritan to financially support our community. September 4th, 10 a.m., please come again.
Nachama Miller, Secretary
