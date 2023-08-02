Quest for reliable Internet lurches along with federal funds
Timing was perfect for the West Virginia Broadband Summit last week, as Frontier customers in Hampshire County reported outages and on-and-off connectivity over the last few weeks.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Timing was perfect for the West Virginia Broadband Summit last week, as Frontier customers in Hampshire County reported outages and on-and-off connectivity over the last few weeks.
The summit, held in Charleston, gathered many representatives from broadband and communications companies – as well as a few legislators, including Del. Rick Hillenbrand (R-88).
There has been a statewide push this summer for West Virginia residents to take a survey and submit information about broadband speeds in their area, known as a “speed test.”
The more people that took the survey, the more accurate information the state broadband council was able to collect.
The overwhelming response here bumped the Mountain State up nearly to the top of the list to receive federal grant funds through the “BEAD” program (Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment).
West Virginia reeled in $1.2 billion in funding through this federal program, Hillenbrand reported, and right now it’s unclear how much of that funding will trickle down to Hampshire County.
“We did very, very well,” Hillenbrand said. “The broadband folks for the state, they’re super energized and optimistic that they’re going to bring fiber to every doorstep in West Virginia.”
That’s a plan that will unfold over the course of the next few years, though, Hillenbrand added, acknowledging that many Hampshire County residents need reliable, affordable Internet right now.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” admitted the delegate.
Hillenbrand emphasized the need for residents to understand what being connected, what being “served” by an Internet provider actually means. To be “served,” residents need greater than 100 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload.
“Underserved” customers will fall into the range of greater than 25 Mbps down, and 3 Mbps up.
Less than 25 Mbps down and 3 Mbps up is considered “unserved.”
Right now, Hillenbrand said, the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) reports that in Hampshire County, only 21 percent of residents are served, 9 percent are underserved and a huge 70 percent are unserved.
“I tell people that if they can get Starlink, it seems to be their best option,” Hillenbrand said, “but even with Starlink, I might technically be underserved.”
It’s an issue that has no real immediate solution, unfortunately, Hillenbrand said, adding, “The bottom line for our residents is, unless you know for a fact you’re getting fiber soon…for the rest of us, evaluate what you want to do between now and whenever it happens.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.