2 dead after Route 28 collision Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — Two women were killed and one man was arrested on DUI charges following a head-on collision on Route 28 Saturday evening, West Virginia State Police said Monday.
Ronald Hore, 63, of Springfield, was heading north on Route 28 toward Springfield and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. His 2002 Ford F-250 turned into the oncoming path of another vehicle – a 2002 Dodge Dakota – causing a head-on collision.
The wreck happened just before the country store, confirmed Sgt. J.D. Carson with the State Police.
Driving the other vehicle was Nancy Alvarado, 61, of Points, and she had one passenger – Debra Arbaugh, 65, of Springfield. Both Alvarado and Arbaugh were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, State Police reported.
Hore was arrested and charged with two counts of DUI causing death. He is being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail, and his cash-only bail amount is listed at $50,012 on the Division of Corrections website.
A charge of DUI causing death in West Virginia can result in imprisonment between three and 15 years for each count, as well as whopping fines (between $1,000 and $3,000) and a license revocation for 10 years.
State trooper S.M. Ward responded to the crash, with fire and rescue companies from Springfield, Romney and Fort Ashby also responding. Hampshire County EMS personnel also made their way to the scene, as well as medical examiner Christy Duckwall, members of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and also the West Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.
