Who doesn’t watch TV these days — even if it’s not necessarily on a television set?
I watch and if you’re not our favorite tractor repairman, Ted Kalvitis, who has talked about this in his Far Muse column on the Review’s farm page, I bet you do as well.
If you are one of those non-TV-watching troglodytes (and I mean that in a nice way), you’re missing out.
I know because for one interesting year in another century, I was one of you.
It was during a time that I got rid of almost everything I owned over the course of about 2 months — giant yard sale, giveaway to friends and charity shops and a trash collection for the rest. We’re talking 700 books, 98 percent of my cooking and dinnerware, linens, tables, lamps, tapes, CDs and the 4 TVs and 3 VCRs one guy had been lugging around for years.
Frankly, most of the stuff was of the “early Walmart” quality that many of us stock our 1st places with. It didn’t deserve to live.
I slept on the floor for a week before I got a good new mattress and box springs. I vowed not to buy junk, but to save money and buy quality.
And I decided to cut my umbilical cord to the TV to see how I liked it.
I heard (rather than saw) the great World Series earthquake in San Francisco. I developed a love for NPR’s news coverage and programs like “Car Talk” and “A Prairie Home Companion.”
Of course, living in greater Chicago, radio offered more than 70 choices from gospel to all-news to sports talk to every strain of music possible. It was easy to keep entertained.
Still, after a year, I bought another television and hooked back up to cable.
Why? I found myself increasingly disconnected from current culture. I never saw one of the time’s hit ad campaigns, “Bo Knows.” People at work would talk about TV shows I never saw.
There were people who applauded me. The other assistant managing editor in our operation, Jeff Kuczora, had TV, but didn’t subscribe to cable. That still left him with 14 or 15 over-the-air stations (including 3 versions of PBS) to choose from.
And now? I like TV — all 200-plus channels on my Dish satellite system plus the free premium movie channels we always seem to be able to finagle for a few months at a time.
It doesn’t stop there, though. There’s a Roku stick on the back of the TV that lets us plug into dozens more TV series and movies from around the English-speaking world.
And the explosion of cable allows us to follow the latest political machinations — and of those there are no shortage — from across the reporting spectrum.
In a world of splintering attention — the No. 1 show in America in any given week is likely only seen by 7 or 8% of us — having access to all those channels is more than invigorating. It’s positively dizzying, even if we’ll flip through all those channels and occasionally lament, “There’s nothing to watch.”
I’m delighted to have all the viewing choices and I’m reminded of a great question that Lily Tomlin asked back when she was still doing funny stand-up and not grasping for laughs on Netflix.
“If you read a lot of books,” she observed, “people say you are well read. Why don’t they say you’re well viewed if you watch a lot of TV?”
Adapted from a column 1st published March 22, 2017.
