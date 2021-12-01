Vaccines and boosters and variants, oh my.
The Covid-19 situation here is persistent, with our numbers remaining fairly constant and our county still stuck in the red zone on the state’s 5-color Covid map.
Last week, however, the Center for Disease Control (the CDC) revealed that yet another variant has emerged to join the Covid ranks: “Omicron.”
Months after the initial emergence of the Delta variant, the CDC released a statement Friday identifying Omicron as another potential complication in our nation’s collective fight against the virus.
The release revealed that the variant has not been found in the U.S. yet, but was reported to the World Health Organization by the South African government. As of right now, there isn’t a whole lot of information available about Omicron.
“We are working with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more about this variant, as we continue to monitor its path,” the statement reads. “The U.S. variant surveillance system has reliable detected new variants in this country. We expect Omicron to be identified quickly, if it emerges in the U.S.”
Variants emerge because as the virus spreads, it has new opportunities to change and mutate. Sometimes these new variants emerge and disappear, and sometimes they stick around.
While vaccinations are a key step in curtailing the spread of the virus (and the mutation of the virus as it spreads through the community), most folks who got their vaccinations last winter and spring are up to bat as far as getting their booster shots.
Any adult is eligible to receive their Covid booster shot, as long as it has been 6 months since their final dose.
The health department is holding a Moderna booster clinic on Monday, Dec. 6 from 9-11:30 a.m. Call 304-496-9640 to schedule your booster, and bring your photo ID and your Covid vaccination card to your appointment.
The health department is still seeing folks trickle in for their initial doses of the vaccine, and they’re offering Pfizer pediatric vaccination clinics both this week and next. They’re currently taking appointments for children 5-11 years old for clinics being held at the health department in Augusta on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, from 9-11 a.m. Call to schedule an appointment.
The health department isn’t the only place to receive a vaccine or a booster around the county. Call or visit your nearest pharmacy here to ask about their vaccine availability. Some pharmacies, like Walgreens in Romney, offer same-day scheduling for booster shots. o
