County United Way has a new community grant, Live United, available.
Live United grants are made possible as an extension of the annual campaign, separate from traditional impact funding. Any local organization wishing to confirm eligibility can visit cuw.org/live-united-grants/ to read the guidelines and access the application and other information.
“The role of United Way is to provide funding opportunities that ultimately create a healthy and vibrant community and we are thrilled to extend our support in new and different ways,” Executive Director Juli McCoy said.
The first round of grants are available now with the deadline to apply on Sept. 15.
Due to County United Way’s footprint of Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral Counties, and varying levels of available dollars, applications for Allegany County will be accepted with maximum requests of $1,500; Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral County requests should not exceed $500.
Questions can be directed to juli@cuw.org or by phone at 301-722-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.