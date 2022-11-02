A Capon Bridge man was arrested last week in connection with the 2019 shooting of 2 people in Burlington.
Capon Bridge’s Dillon Shawn Cleaver, 28, was charged last Monday with 1st-degree murder in connection with the shooting.
The incident occurred on Nov. 18, 2019 just over the Mineral County line and resulted in the death of 2 people, Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25. Both were killed with a shotgun, police reported.
Rutter was pronounced dead on the scene at the residence on Maple Hollow Lane, and Foster had severe gunshot wounds, was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital and succumbed to her injuries there.
“During the nearly 3-year investigation, information was developed that Cleaver was directly involved with the murders and that he discharged a firearm, along with Jimmy Lambert, during the incident,” said Lt. Chris Leatherman.
Lambert, 36, of Stephen City, Va., was arrested immediately following the incident after Foster positively identified him in the ambulance before she was transported to the hospital. Police also reported that after the incident, a black toboggan was found in the driveway of the victims’ residence that contained Lambert’s driver’s license.
Lambert pleaded guilty to 1 count of 1st-degree murder and other charges earlier this year in connection with the case, and Michael Paul Duncan pleaded guilty late last year to felony counts of accessory to murder after the fact.
Cleaver is being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail without bond, Leatherman said.
