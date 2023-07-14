AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was arrested Thursday after allegedly shooting a Maryland man who was attempting to repossess his vehicle.
A press release from the West Virginia State Police late Friday morning detailed that members of the State Police Romney Detachment, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and Natural Resource Police were responding to a disturbance at the Augusta residence of Michael McCaughey, 39, when things escalated quickly.
Cody Carlin, 27, of Hagerstown, Md., and a coworker had arrived at the McCaughey residence to repossess a vehicle, the press release stated. McCaughey saw what was happening, and became “irate,” the retrieving a firearm and proceeding to shoot Carlin.
McCaughey then allegedly fled the residence, but was immediately apprehended by law enforcement officers along Route 50.
By the time law enforcement arrived, Carlin had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Natural Resource Police, Augusta Rescue Squad, Hampshire County EMS, medical examiner Chris Guynn and members of the West Virginia State Police Crime Scene Response Team assisted on scene.
McCaughey is currently being held in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
The Review is following this story and will provide updates and more details when available.
