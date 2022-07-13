ROMNEY — The school board has a new man in charge.
At last Tuesday’s meeting, 5-member school board elected Ed Morgan – the former board vice-president who was reelected to his seat during the May primary – to replace Debbie Champ as president.
That’s how Tuesday’s meeting started, with electing a new president and vice president. Board member Matthew Trimble secured his spot as Morgan’s vice-president.
New board member Corena Mongold nominated new board member Kim Poland as president, and Trimble nominated Morgan, who won the vote 3-2.
Trimble was elected as vice-president unanimously.
Poland was elected as the liaison between the board and EPIC – Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative; Mongold was elected as the board’s liaison with the WVU Extension office.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Jeff Pancione recommended that the board discuss and make a decision regarding the Hampshire High School Italian Exchange, and Morgan suggested tabling the discussion for a future meeting, so Rita Landtrachtinger-Hott (the program coordinator) could attend.
Along with electing officers, the new board chose to keep the current meeting schedule – the 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.