The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 5 counties in eastern West Virginia including Hampshire, Mineral, Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan.
The Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 7 p.m. It is advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
Additionally, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is still in effect as damaging winds could reach 60 mph causing some trees and large branches to fall, with the possibility of hail.
