Both the fire companies and library board are requesting the County Commission put their levies on the November ballot. The Commission would pass orders at its meeting this coming Tuesday.
Here's the complete agenda:
A G E N D A
July 28, 2020
Hampshire County Commission
9:00 am Call to order, minutes, President’s and Commissioner’s reports
9:15 am Hampshire County Fire Association, request for Fire Levy Order
9:30 am Deputy Clerk Largent, re: Yearend budget revision.
9:45 am Hampshire County Library Board, request for Library Levy Order
Maintenance:
Correspondence and requests
Board Appointments & resignations
Grant applications, contracts, resolutions and drawdowns
Broadband Project – Capon Bridge – Progress Pay Estimate.
Budget revisions
Exonerations and consolidations – tax department
Emergency Medical Service (EMS) waiver of fee applications and disposition, other recommendations from HCESA* Board
Invoices
Probate/Estate considerations
Calendar
Budgetary/fund actions
Election matters
Sheriff’s Tax Settlement fiscal year end June 30, 2020.
*HCESA = Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency
**HSEM = Homeland Security and Emergency Management
The Hampshire County Commission reserves the right to re-arrange items on the agenda as needed due to time constraints of the public or the Commission. Times listed are approximate times for discussion and action by the Commission.
Posted: July 23, 2020.
