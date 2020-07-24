Both the fire companies and library board are requesting the County Commission put their levies on the November ballot. The Commission would pass orders at its  meeting this coming Tuesday.

Here's the complete agenda:

A G E N D A

 

            July 28, 2020

Hampshire County Commission

 

 

9:00 am   Call to order, minutes, President’s and Commissioner’s reports

9:15 am   Hampshire County Fire Association, request for Fire Levy Order

9:30 am   Deputy Clerk Largent, re:  Yearend budget revision.

9:45 am   Hampshire County Library Board, request for Library Levy Order

      

             

 

          

       Maintenance:    

Correspondence and requests

Board Appointments & resignations                 

Grant applications, contracts, resolutions and drawdowns

Broadband Project – Capon Bridge – Progress Pay Estimate.

Budget revisions

Exonerations and consolidations – tax department

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) waiver of fee applications and disposition, other recommendations from HCESA* Board

Invoices

       Probate/Estate considerations

Calendar  

       Budgetary/fund actions

       Election matters

       Sheriff’s Tax Settlement fiscal year end June 30, 2020.

      

*HCESA = Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency 

**HSEM = Homeland Security and Emergency Management

 

The Hampshire County Commission reserves the right to re-arrange items on the agenda as needed due to time constraints of the public or the Commission.  Times listed are approximate times for discussion and action by the Commission.    

 

Posted:  July 23, 2020.  

 

