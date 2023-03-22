ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority Board last week approved selling land to Aquabanq for its shrimp farm in Capon Bridge, with the sale to close Thursday (March 23), and transfered ownership of the tech park’s water and sewer systems to the town of Capon Bridge.

In other business, Development Authority Personnel Committee Chair Beverly Keadle said the search is moving along for a replacement for Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson, who will retire at the end of June. She hoped to have something to announce at next month’s meeting.

