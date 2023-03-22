ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Development Authority Board last week approved selling land to Aquabanq for its shrimp farm in Capon Bridge, with the sale to close Thursday (March 23), and transfered ownership of the tech park’s water and sewer systems to the town of Capon Bridge.
In other business, Development Authority Personnel Committee Chair Beverly Keadle said the search is moving along for a replacement for Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson, who will retire at the end of June. She hoped to have something to announce at next month’s meeting.
Board President Greg Bohrer pointed out the authority lacks the necessary funding to bring Johnson’s replacement on board before July 1, so the new person could work with Johnson – but he felt it was necessary, adding, “you can’t have someone coming in cold on day one.”
County Commissioner Dave Cannon estimated that for about $20,000, they could continue to pay Johnson for another 3 months if she were willing, and hoped the commission could find the money in the county budget.
Marketing Committee Chair Rebecca Hott announced the planned launch of a new development authority website on March 29.
Johnson said rents in the two business parks would increase to keep up with market rates, particularly in the Romney Business Park multi-tenant building, which had received upgrades, including new HVAC and a new roof. Johnson assured the board that existing leases would be honored.
