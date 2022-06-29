Wardian blows through Hampshire on cross-country, Rt. 50 trek
“He’s not really 100 percent human,” chuckled Dick Wardian, the dad of Mike Wardian – a runner whose summer has consisted of jogging from Sacramento, Calif. all the way to Hampshire County.
But he didn’t stop there.
Mike hopes to have his feet in the Atlantic Ocean by July 1, after a cross-country run on Route 50 that began on the west coast May 1. This weekend, he powered through Hampshire County.
He gets up at “the fearful hour of 6 every day,” Dick laughed, adding that if the weather is hot and muggy, his son is clocking about a 14-minute mile.
He added, “He’s literally running home.”
Mike is a West Virginia native, actually – born in Morgantown and he lived in Fairmont in his younger years.
Now, over the last few months, he’s been seeing America at about 50 miles a day, his dad said, about 5 miles per hour. And, Dick said, his son is running for a cause.
The cause? World Vision, and their clean water work worldwide to give needy families access to clean, safe drinking water. His goal is to raise $100,000.
His journey is taking him through a total of 13 states and an approximate distance of about 3,200 miles. He’s got a small entourage with him in a recognizable RV, and his dad is one of his cross-country companions.
“There isn’t an RV in America that looks like it,” Dick said. It has sponsor stickers all over it, and it’s the home base for Mike during his breaks from running, which happen about once ever 5 miles for food and water.
Mike will end his run – which he’s been preparing for since the 90s – at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware this week.
He stopped in Capon Bridge this weekend long enough to meet a few folks and snap a few pictures, and his dad said that it’s always great to be able to meet folks along the way.
“It’s super to have this kind of local support,” Dick said, though he added that when his son jogged through Indiana, a few drivers were less than friendly.
“Someone actually tried to run him off the road,” he recalled. “Twice.”
On Thursday, Mike made it to Clarksburg, and on Friday he made it to Rowlesburg.
By Saturday, the sun was hot and Mike was pushing through, making all the way to Burlington and by the end of the weekend had made it all the way through Hampshire County and across the Virginia line.
“This was a dream come true,” the runner posted on his Facebook page, “Michael Wardian Running Home 2022.” “Wow, if you just work, you can make anything possible. (Thank you) everyone that came out so far, and we are still not done, but this was huge.”
While the Mountain State is certainly beautiful, it wasn’t without its challenges, Mike wrote.
“West Virginia fought hard, but we were ready,” he said.
