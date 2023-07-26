Second in a four-part series detailing the Braddock Campaign in the summer of 1755 (during the French and Indian War) when British forces attempted to capture Fort Duquesne from the French – and Hampshire County’s role in Britain’s defeat.
Upon hearing of the defeat of the Virginians at Fort Necessity, the home government at the Court of St. James realized that they must take an active hand in driving the French from King George’s lands.
Plans were begun in the fall of 1754 to undertake a professional military operation to force the French out of the Ohio country. The planned campaign got underway when the HMS Gibraltar embarked from London in November with Sir John St. Clair on board.
St. Clair was a very a competent, if occasionally disagreeable, career officer in his 40s. He had served in Europe as an engineer during the previous war with France, which had formally ended in 1749. Now, he was chosen by the commander-in-chief of the British forces (and King’s brother), the Duke of Cumberland, to be the Deputy Quartermaster General for the coming expedition.
The Baronet was given the assignment of making preparations for the arrival of the British troops in America. His duties were to collect provisions and organize transportation for them. He was also charged with finding routes to Fort Cumberland from Hampton, Va. and then to the Forks-of-the-Ohio and supervise all aspects of road construction where necessary as well as provide for the health and comfort of the soldiers. This is a nearly impossible task for any but the most energetic, a quality possessed by “Sir John”.
St. Clair arrived in Hampton, Va. on January 9, 1755. After spending one week in Williamsburg making arrangements for provisions and providing for a hospital and officers’ quarters, he embarked on Jan. 16 for a month long journey to the frontier of Virginia. His objectives for the trip were to determine the best routes from Fredericksburg to Fort Cumberland and the best sites for supply depots.
The roads he traveled to the frontier began in the Williamsburg area and headed northwesterly to Fredericksburg and Winchester (probably along present US 17). From Winchester he traveled on the South Branch Road (through Capon Bridge to North River Mills and Romney).
In the Romney area, he took the road that led to Patterson Creek (which traveled generally west along Mill Creek, then north to Headsville and Patterson Creek).
Once reaching Patterson Creek, the road traveled north to the mouth of the Patterson Creek and then along the Potomac River until opposite Wills Creek and Fort Cumberland. The return trip was by way of the Potomac River to Alexandria, Va. He returned to Williamsburg on Feb. 9.
When in Winchester, St. Clair met with Lord Fairfax and outlined what was needed of the Baron’s county courts in Frederick and Hampshire. Fairfax was expected to get the courts to provide a carpenter to build boats at some river crossings, make sure that certain roads were adequate for military purposes, and build any needed new roads.
After traveling on the South Branch-Patterson Creek roads, arriving at Fort Cumberland by Jan. 26, St. Clair wrote to the Lord Fairfax outlining specifically what needed to be done to improve the roads. Boats were needed at the North River and Patterson Creek crossings as well as those of the South Branch and Cacapon. The roads would have to be widened to 30 to 35 feet (which was merely regulation width) and altered in their course in some areas to avoid too many water crossings.
When Sir John arrived back in Williamsburg, the commander for the coming campaign, General Edward Braddock had arrived from England. St. Clair prepared and presented a report to his superior, dated Feb. 9, 1755, describing his activities since arriving in America.
Included in his report was a description of the routes from Winchester to Wills Creek. He described the South Branch and Patterson Creek roads as being “...85 Miles of the worst Road I ever travelled...” and stated that Lord Fairfax promised that St. Clair’s suggested improvements would be presently accomplished. He suggested that a new road be cut that would lead directly to Savage River (in Maryland, west of Cumberland). The proposed road should follow “... a small River which runs from the West into the South Branch.” (this small river is likely Mill Creek).
A report on routes to Wills Creek, completed some months later stated that the South Branch-Patterson Creek roads were not suitable for the army to use. He mentioned that two areas suitable for a camp were at Joseph Edwards’s on the Cacapon and at Job Pearsall’s on the South Branch.
After crossing the South Branch, he suggested traveling on a new road over Middle Ridge to get to Patterson Creek. Apparently the plan for a new road to Savage River was abandoned.
Terry Gruber is an educator from Augusta who is working to complete a graduate history program, focusing on the colonial frontier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.