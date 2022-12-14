ROMNEY — While it seems like most minds are currently focused on Christmas festivities, some Hampshire County artists are undoubtedly looking ahead to March – the deadline for entries into the 2023 Spring Fine Art Show
Volunteer coordinator Ibi Hinrichs reminded artists last week to start thinking about the art they want to submit. Submissions will be taken Saturday, March 4, from 10:30 a.m. until 3.
There’s no jurying to get into the show; all original artwork is accepted.
“This is a great place to give your art exposure,” Hinrichs said. “The library is open many hours, which makes it convenient for people from all around to visit the show.”
This year, the judge for the show is Sarah Gallahan, a muralist from Winchester.
“I learn from every piece I create,” Gallahan said in her introduction on the Hampshire County Arts Council website. “At age 19 (I) was asked to paint my 1st mural. From there my true professional career began. Today, murals have taken the majority of my portfolio.”
Gallahan is the artist responsible for taking the lead with Slanesville Elementary’s “STEAM” bus-turned-mobile lab, so her name and work aren’t unfamiliar to Hampshire County.
This year, prizes are $500 for 1st place, $250 for 2nd, $150 for 3rd and $50 for all 5 honorable mentions and People’s Choice (which will also receive a 1-year membership on the Arts Council).
Entries will be accepted in all sorts of media, such as painting, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture, carving, textile, glass, wood, metal work and photography. Two-dimensional work must not exceed 3 feet in width and 3 feet in height, as well as be ready for exhibition and to be hung by wire.
The entry fee for Arts Council members is $20 and $30 for non-members. The fee allows for up to 3 entries, no pre-registration necessary. Just bring your work by the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney on March 4 between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The entry form is currently available at hampshirearts.org, along with other information concerning insurance, sales and awards details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.