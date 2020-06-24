The Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation and affiliates just received a small reallocation of West Virginia NIP Tax Credits that need to be claimed by donors by next Tuesday, June 30.
Thanks to the West Virginia Development Office Neighborhood Investment Program, West Virginians can reduce their state tax liability by up to 50 percent. A $1,000 gift to the Community Foundation translates into a $500 savings in West Virginia state taxes.
“Tax credits can help donors make sizable gifts that will benefit our community this year, and forever,” says Michael Whalton, executive director of the Eastern West Virginia Community Foundation. "These NIP-eligible gifts will support our Community Impact Funds in the 5 counties we serve — Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire and Hardy."
Gifts of $500 to $2,000 are eligible for the NIP tax credits which will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve NIP Tax Credits, send an email to info@EWVCF.org and include NIP Tax Credits as the subject, your name, and the amount of the gift you would like to make (the minimum is $500 and the maximum is $2,000. ❏
