CHARLESTON — New guidance from the federal government will send extra food money to some households already receiving SNAP benefits.
SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program run by West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources.
The new guidance will grant an extra $95 a month to households already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit. The previous rule disqualified them from extra help.
In addition, households receiving less that $95 a month will receive extra funds to bring them up to $95 monthly.
The emergency supplemental allotments are part of an ongoing response to Covid-19. The new guidelines went into effect April 1.
The supplemental benefit will continue as long as West Virginia continues to receive monthly approval from USDA.
“Addressing food insecurity is critical, and we are pleased to enhance our efforts to support West Virginia families facing hardship due to Covid-19,” said Linda Watts, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “This support from the USDA helps provide nutritional assistance and relief to families who need it the most.”
For additional information, please contact your local DHHR office or DHHR’s Customer Service hotline at 1-877-716-1212.
