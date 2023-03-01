Site prep

Dirt is moving and prep is fully underway in Slanesville for the new Ice Mountain Elementary School.

SLANESVILLE — The new Ice Mountain Elementary School in Slanesville will have a conventional septic system rather than use a wastewater treatment plan like what the site currently uses, board president Ed Morgan said Monday afternoon.

The original plan was to install a wastewater treatment system down by the old softball field in Slanesville, Morgan said, but the land was “basically unacceptable.”

