SLANESVILLE — The new Ice Mountain Elementary School in Slanesville will have a conventional septic system rather than use a wastewater treatment plan like what the site currently uses, board president Ed Morgan said Monday afternoon.
The original plan was to install a wastewater treatment system down by the old softball field in Slanesville, Morgan said, but the land was “basically unacceptable.”
“It wasn’t very good and had terrible drainage,” he said.
After evaluating the site and continuing to test the area, the land beside the existing playground and behind the current school was determined to have better drainage.
About nine times better, Morgan said.
After working with engineers and the Hampshire County Health Department, Morgan said that the pros of a conventional septic system with septic tanks and a leach field outweigh the cons.
“It saves us a considerable amount of money,” he said. “And we won’t need near as much maintenance as we have in the past.”
The benefits extend to the environmental realm as well, Morgan said.
“Our footprint is going to be a whole lot smaller,” he added.
