KEYSER — No matter where you want to go or the career you’re seeking, finding and navigating the right path for your future can begin within the West Virginia University system during the next Discover Day event on the Potomac State College campus, Friday, Nov. 11. 

 “A wide variety of activities and events have been scheduled to give students the opportunity to experience college life; ask questions of faculty, staff and coaches; and tour our beautiful campus,” said Beth Little, dean of Enrollment Management.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.