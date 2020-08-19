Summit underperforms 2019
MOOREFIELD — Summit Financial Group improved its earnings last quarter over the start of the year, but they still lagged 2019’s 2nd quarter.
The bank owner reported income of $6.95 million for the quarter ending June 30, up more than 50 percent from the $4.51 million it earned in the 1st quarter, but down more than 20 percent from the $8.56 million earned in 2019’s 2nd quarter.
The 6-month figures for 2020 paralleled the 2nd quarter numbers – down 26.8 percent from 2019.
CEO H. Charles Maddy III praised the performance “despite the many economic and operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 crisis.”
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.86 billion holding company headquartered in Moorefield that provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia through 40 banking locations.
Trex reports its social responsibility
WINCHESTER — One of the region’s largest employers has published a report on its environmental, social and governance record and launched a new hub on its website to cover the same material.
Trex Company Inc. is the world’s No. 1 brand of residential composite decking and railing.
“Environmental stewardship is embedded in the Trex DNA, and we continually seek ways to strengthen our legacy,” said CEO Bryan Fairbanks,
He noted that since the company began its products have been made with 95 percent or more recycled material.
The environmental footprint for Trex decking has improved across all impact categories since the 2016 Life Cycle Analysis. This is particularly noteworthy given the increased production associated with the introduction of the new Trex Enhance® decking product, sourcing more materials to support higher volume, upgrading manufacturing operations, and improving output on legacy product lines.
The launch of NexTrex™, a groundbreaking polyethylene collection program, has expanded the reach of the Company’s recycling initiatives and increased its base of participating retailers and consumers.
The Company used more than 850 million pounds of polyethylene film and reclaimed wood fibers in its products in 2019.
Closed-loop water recirculation systems added to the Company’s manufacturing facilities in Virginia and Nevada recycled approximately 99-percent of the water used in 2019.
Safety programs resulted in a 24-percent reduction in recordable incident rates.
A 25-percent increase in retention of hourly workers during a period of very low unemployment rates.
