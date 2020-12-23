1
Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito tweeted a photo Friday of her vaccination. She said the shot was “quick, painless, and most importantly, it was safe.” She tweeted Saturday that her arm is a little tender, similar to after a flu shot, but otherwise, she is experiencing no problems.
In a news release, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he received the shot on Saturday morning and is feeling well. He also tweeted out footage of his vaccination, saying, ``I didn’t feel a thing! This vaccine is safe and effective.’’
Both said they had the vaccination in accordance with guidance from the Capitol’s Office of the Attending Physician.
The vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech requires two doses several weeks apart from the same company as the first shot, as does the Moderna vaccine granted emergency use authorization Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.
Sentencing delay sought for fired VA staffer who killed 7
CLARKSBURG — Lawyers are asking to delay the sentencing of a former staffer at a veterans hospital in West Virginia who pleaded guilty to intentionally killing seven patients with fatal doses of insulin.
Attorneys for Reta Mays, 46, filed a motion asking that her sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 18-19, be put off until mid-May because of concerns about the coronavirus, according to news sources. Prosecutors are opposing the request, citing the rights of the victims “to a reasonably prompt conclusion’’ to the case.
Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, was charged with seven counts of second-degree murder and one count of assault with the intent to commit murder of an eighth person. She admitted in July to purposely killing the veterans, injecting them with unprescribed insulin while she worked overnight shifts at the hospital in northern West Virginia between 2017 and 2018.
She faces life sentences for each murder.
Defense attorneys say the jail where Mays is detained is raging with virus cases and they aren’t willing to go inside to meet with her, which is necessary before sentencing. Their motion says they expect the situation to be better by spring as the availability of vaccinations for the virus becomes widespread.
Federal prosecutors say the defense team had time to meet with witnesses before the pandemic cases began surging and they adamantly oppose any delay. “The government argues that a three-month delay to a sentencing hearing that is currently two months away violates the victims’ statutory right to proceedings ‘free from unreasonable delay,’” prosecutors said in their response.
It wasn’t clear when the judge would rule on the request.
Ex-justice Allen Loughry released from federal prison
CHARLESTON — A former West Virginia Supreme Court justice who was at the center of a 2018 impeachment scandal has been released from federal prison.
Loughry was released last week, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
Loughry was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2019 after being found guilty on charges including mail and wire fraud connected to his personal use of state cars and fuel cards.
A judge ordered him to serve three years probation after release. Loughry agreed to surrender his law license and not seek public office again.
Loughry and three other justices were impeached in 2018 over questions involving lavish office renovations that evolved into accusations of corruption and neglect of duty.
A temporary panel of justices ruled the impeachment efforts violated the separation of powers doctrine and that the Legislature lacked jurisdiction to pursue the trials. The process was officially derailed when the presiding judge didn’t show up to the Senate trial of one of the justices because of the decision.
Second teen charged in deaths of 4
ELKVIEW — Police have charged a second juvenile in the deaths of four people whose bodies were found this week at a home in southern West Virginia.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested last week and charged with four counts of murder, Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford told news outlets. A 16-year-old boy is also charged in the deaths.
Rutherford said the teens know one another, but he declined to comment further citing the ages of the suspects.
A family member discovered three bodies Sunday after going to the home in Elkview, Rutherford said. Deputies who responded to the scene found a fourth victim in the home.
The bodies were identified Monday as Daniel Dale Long, 37; Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.
Rutherford has said all of the victims are related and each appeared to have been shot.
Rutherford said it’s unknown when the deaths occurred. He said relatives tried to contact the residents on Saturday and again on Sunday morning without success before someone went to the home and entered through an unlocked door.
Governor’s chief
of staff Mike Hall
retiring
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff is retiring at the end of the month.
Justice appointed Mike Hall to the position in August 2017.
“Mike has been an absolutely exceptional leader in my administration for the last three years,” Justice said in a statement.
Hall also served in the state Senate and House of Delegates.
No replacement for Hall was immediately named.
