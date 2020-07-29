My comments at our latest work session about the transportation dept. being the weak link has seemed to upset quite a few folks. I would like not to apologize, nor re-word anything I said, but merely explain why I said it.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and all the guidelines of social distancing, masks, PPE, vaccinations and numbers that seem to be skyrocketing, the school system has been working tirelessly to come up with a plan. That plan has one goal: to keep our students, staff and community safe.
I honestly believe there are some great ideas and plans in place to ensure that safety is accomplished, but I do see a weakness. Even with all the disinfectant, temperature readings and masks, I see that it will be impossible to distance students on school buses.
What about a student that is picked up and shows a temperature or signs of possible infection? Do we just leave them standing at the bus stop?
Do we possibly infect a whole bus full of kids and driver? You load them and hope for the best? What about the multiple routes we have that have transfers?
I used to live in Capon Bridge and when I was at Hampshire I had 3 transfers each way. So a 90-passenger bus with 3 transfers means easily 150 different students as well as 4 or 5 different schools could be affected with just one positive case.
That to me is our weak link. Not our staff, not our equipment, not anything that we have control of, it is simply the basics of probability.
As for my comment about "Typhoid Mary", I was referring to an asymptomatic carrier or a healthy infected person who could just as easily infect someone else, knowingly or not. Mary diligently served her patrons for many years, infecting countless people along the way, even though she had no symptoms herself. I don't want our busses to be the same.
So how could we make the buses and transportation of students at least as safe as they are in the classrooms, short of quadrupling the size of our fleet of buses and drivers? I honestly have no idea and I don't think there is an easy answer here.
In closing, I appreciate the Review and Emma June Grosskopf for putting out the facts about this. I understand that you can never make everyone happy all the time.
That isn't why I ran for this position. I did it full well knowing that some tough decisions have to be made and toes will be stepped on. The unpopular questions and concerns that parents are asking everyday need to be asked and addressed.
For those that might have gotten upset and angry by my comments, understand what the reasons for my concerns are....your kids, our staff and Hampshire County.
Ed Morgan is vice president of the Hampshire County Board of Education.
