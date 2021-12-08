As interest in growing foods and gardening in West Virginia continues to rise, West Virginia University Extension Service is connecting new and seasoned gardeners with helpful tips, educational information and more through the 2022 garden calendar.
The calendar, themed “West Virginia’s Own,” features information on how to propagate a wide variety of the state’s native and heirloom crops, including ramps, tomatoes, winter squash, peaches and more.
The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights, which include growing advice, food preservation recommendations, pest management information and healthy recipes that use your garden’s harvest, all provided by WVU Extension Service experts.
Readers will find fun facts and information about some of WVU Extension’s additional programs scattered throughout the calendar as well.
To obtain a copy of the calendar, while supplies last, or learn more about gardening and healthy lifestyles, stop by the WVU Hampshire County Extension Office.
Beginning in early 2022, the calendar also will be available online and will feature bonus content, including helpful videos, to help growers make the most of their gardening efforts.
Visit WVU Extension Service at extension.wvu.edu and follow @WVUExtension on Facebook and Twitter for additional tips and information. o
