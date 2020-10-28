First: to refresh your memory about something very important to our county; this was on the front page of the Review 2 weeks ago.
First and foremost, I want to state that the 2 levies are not — I repeat, are not — new taxes. The fire and library levies are just renewals of the existing levies.
Every 5 years we have to vote to keep them. And even though the wording on the ballot calls them new; they are not. We are voting to just continue the levy.
As mentioned in a previous article the fire levy can affect your home and auto insurance. And I can share a personal experience about this.
Prior to my moving here in 1995 we had Erie Insurance, which was the least expensive for our needs. When we moved here, Erie classified Hampshire County as a class 9 district for underwriting purposes and consequently our rates were excessive.
A couple of years later Hampshire County was reclassified to a class 6X district and our rates were almost $300 a year less expensive, and that was just my homeowners. Needless to say, we were grateful for the reduction in rates.
FYI the average cost on $150,000 assessment is approximately $25 a year to maintain our fire departments, or approximately $2.08 a month — which is nothing compared to the possible increase in insurance rates.
But more importantly, if one of our homes caught fire it could burn completely to the ground if we don’t have enough firehouses in our county.
I watched as the Capon Bridge Fire Department worked quickly and efficiently to save my neighbor’s home. They arrived quickly and save his log home from catastrophic damage. So, I have seen first-hand what it means to have a firehouse in my area.
My second point:
“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
This is the pledge that is taken when you become an American citizen. A pledge that I dare say most of us have never had to take because we were born American citizens.
This may seem a little harsh, but considering the direction our country has been taking over the last 20 or so years with socialistic views and socialistic politicians being elected to office, maybe we should enact a bill that requires our students and now even our leader to take the same studies required to become an American citizen.
It’s obvious that many of our young people in America have no clue what it means to be an American. What it takes to sustain the freedoms that we enjoy as Americans.
Get out and vote — God bless America.
