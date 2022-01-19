KEYSER — The annual Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival planning committee is now accepting proposals for presentations.
The festival will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Potomac State College’s Campus.
Proposals are due by Feb. 1 to ensure publication of the presentation title in flyers and brochures that go out to area schools, libraries and businesses. Proposals received after this date can be included, but space is limited so please submit proposals by the deadline at: http://mineralstem.com/SpeakerApp.php.
The STEM Festival is hosted by the Mineral County STEM network and modeled after the USA Science and Engineering Festival and Expo held in Washington, D.C.
The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematic activities and careers by presenting compelling, educational and entertaining STEM gatherings.
“We are excited to be planning an in-person event this year on the campus of Potomac State College. Families travel from throughout the region to attend this ever-popular event, due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands-on STEM learning experiences,” said Margaret Miltenberger, 4-H and family extension agent.
Businesses, industry and organizations can participate by providing hands-on, STEM-related activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. As a side note, presentations are needed that appeal to all student levels, including elementary, middle and high schools.
The planning committee co-chairs include Andrea Schafer (Potomac State College), Craig Kesner (Northrop Grumman), and Robin Haines and Kelly Haines, (Mineral County schools). For questions about the proposals, contact Schaefer at agschafer@mail.wvu.edu or at 304-788-7133.
For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/. o
