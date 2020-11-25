The apparent boyfriend of a missing woman has been located “and is fully cooperating with the investigation,” the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said this week.
But still missing is Kristie Marie Plumley, 39, whose last contact with her family was Oct. 13. She told relatives she was moving to Delray to live with Daniel Lum Wright, 35.
The Sheriff’s Office alerted public last Tuesday to its inability to locate the pair. The same evening, Wright was located, but no word of Plumley’s whereabouts was released.
Plumley, a Strasburg, Va., native, stands 5-foot-2 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either person, call the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com.
* * *
Thanksgiving has become an extended holiday for all state, county and local government offices.
Courts and other West Virginia agencies, along with Hampshire County, Romney and Capon Bridge offices will all be closed Thursday and Friday this week.
Federal government offices are closed Thursday, but open Friday. Mail will not be delivered Thursday, but will be on Friday.
The Review’s office will be closed to the public all week because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The staff has off Thursday and Friday.
* * *
Romney’s 1st Winterfest is barely a week from its launch.
The month-long season begins with a tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Courthouse on Main Street in Romney. Mayor Beverly Keadle will flip the switch to turn on Courthouse and Christmas tree lights.
The Courthouse will be open for the next 2 hours for visitors to see the interior decorations. The Hampshire Ukulele Club will play Christmas music on the Courthouse porch.
* * *
Hampshire County’s commission is receiving a $15,000 state grant to help pay for the Prevention Resource Officer at Hampshire High School.
The award came as part of a block of nearly $1 million Gov. Jim Justice announced last week for 40 justice programs across the Mountain State.
“I’m extremely proud to be able to award this grant funding because I know it is going to greatly benefit dozens of communities across West Virginia,” Justice said.
* * *
Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will continue to offer most academic courses online for the spring semester, the school said last week.
Hands-on academic and career and technical programs will continue to meet face-to-face, following proper safety guidelines. The online course fee of $25 per online course will continue to be waived.
* * *
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health company, has donated $15,000 to Children’s Home Society of West Virginia in celebration of National Adoption Month.
The funding will go toward the purchase of winter coats, hats, gloves and other essential items to help children in foster care and receiving adoption assistance stay warm this winter.
Children’s Home Society has one of its 13 primary facilities in Romney.
In addition to the $15,000 contribution, ABH-WV will donate 345 My Stuff Bags, provided by the My Stuff Bags Foundation, to CHS. My Stuff duffle bags are filled with brand new childhood essentials including clothing, toys, a stuffed animal, school supplies, toiletries and a warm “security” blanket.
* * *
West Virginia gas prices fell 2.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.10 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations.
The average gas price is 2 cents lower than a month ago and 43.7 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average price fell 1.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.10 Sunday. The national average is down 5 cents in a month ago and 49.6 cents in a year.
