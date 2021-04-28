Heavener announced his retirement on April 14, drawing his nearly 40-year stint as the only flower game in town to a close.
The decision wasn’t an easy one, he said.
“I hate to give it up now,” Heavener said. “I had a hard time making that decision, but after talking with my family and a lot of prayer over the last year, I’m getting out.”
There were several factors Heavener said he considered in making his decision, first and foremost of which was family.
“I’m going to be a grandparent in June,” he said with a note of pride in his voice, adding that he’d like to have time to experience more “life circumstances” with his family.
With the flower shop, time was something that was in short supply.
“It’s sort of a 24/7 job. Funerals don’t take a holiday and holidays are big for the industry,” he explained. “There’s just more gray hairs, more wrinkles.”
After the Facebook post announcing his retirement, the business’ page was flooded with comments from the community, some thanking him for his work and others expressing curiosity for “what’s next.”
So, what is next?
“I’m taking a step back to change chapters,” Heavener said. “As my wife said, ‘get a real job.’”
Working nonstop as Romney’s flower guru was an all day, every day job for Heavener, but he said he’s looking to move to a job that has more regular hours and weekends off. He said right now, he hasn’t decided what he’s going to do, but he’s on the hunt.
The ironworks part of Heavener’s career is something that is going to be hard for him to let go of, he admitted. In fact, he said he’s going to continue the blacksmithing in more of a hobby capacity.
“I was always interested in iron,” he said. “That was one of my all-time loves.”
He’s been working with iron for 28 years, and he doesn’t plan to stop, but he’s definitely looking to scale it back.
When Covid hit last spring, Heavener said it was the catalyst for him to consider retirement.
“It gave me that push,” he added. Business didn’t falter that much during Covid, because while the funeral industry shifted, the need for flowers was constant. There was a shifted focus to memorial services and decorating graves as opposed to actual, in-person funerals, but on Heavener’s business side of things, the market was stable.
“I was a small enough business that I was able to maneuver and do some adjusting,” he said.
With several folks looking to possibly take over the business, Heavener looked back at some of the best parts about his decades-long position as Romney’s resident florist.
“The best part, I would have to say, is the people,” he said. “I was able to raise my kids here. I knew their friends, their parents. I knew their principals and their teachers. I got to meet the people who taught my kids, took my kids to camp. I enjoyed knowing it was more than a business relationship, but a personal relationship too.”
Heavener also said he’ll miss being his own boss, but he’s ready for that next step and the next chapter of his life, and he’s thankful for the support from the community he has served for almost 40 years.
“It’ll be good to work a little less,” he said with a laugh. “It makes me feel good that I did a good enough job that people said those things about me. It was rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.