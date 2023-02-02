French Creek Freddie

French Creek Freddie

Annual Groundhog Day prediction celebrated at West Virginia State Wildlife Center.

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday.

