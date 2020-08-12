The clothing-voucher program in West Virginia is gearing up late and with a new twist this year.
In addition, Maryland is in the middle of its annual back-to-school sales tax holiday. Virginia’s 3-day holiday was last weekend.
The Department of Health and Human Resources will begin accepting applications for the school clothing allowance on Sept. 1, nearly 2 months later than usual.
DHHR said the delay is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also delayed the start of school to Sept. 8.
“By delaying the SCA application period, we can continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of clients and staff,” said Linda Watts, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “Our goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep West Virginia families safe during this pandemic.”
Applications must be in by Sept. 30.
Instead of issuing paper vouchers that parents turn into merchants, who submit them for reimbursement, this year DHHR will be issuing EBT cards or checks, which will allow recipients to shop online as well as in stores.
The funds provide eligible students with $200 for clothing and shoes. Parents can also buy fabric and sewing essentials to make clothes.
School clothing allowance benefits are automatically extended to families receiving WV Works aid, foster families, and families with SNAP cards.
Other families that have less than $2,184 monthly income for a family of 4 can apply for the benefits by going online to DHHR’s website or applying at their local DHHR office.
Families who received school clothing allowance in 2019 and currently have Medicaid coverage only should receive an application by mail later this month.
In 2019, more than 42,000 West Virginia families with 61,000 children received a school clothing allowance.
“In this complicated time we are in, the last thing any family should be worried about is whether or not their children will have clothing that fits,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “That’s why our wonderful school clothing allowance program is more important now than ever.”
The states neighboring the Eastern Panhandle go a different route in helping parents equip students to return to school. They use sales tax holidays, which are open to all income levels.
Maryland offers no sales tax on the first $100 of clothing and footwear. That began Sunday and ends Saturday (Aug. 15).
