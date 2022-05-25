CAPON BRIDGE — The town of Capon Bridge celebrated the accomplishments of this year’s Capon Bridge Middle School sports teams Monday evening in a ceremony held in the banquet room at the firehouse.
Well over 100 people crowded into the room to applaud as CBMS teams representing 9 different sports were recognized for their stellar performance this year.
Five CBMS teams won Potomac Valley League championships this year — girls cross-country (which also won the Mountaineer Athletic Conference championship), volleyball A team, boys basketball B team, girls basketball A team and girls track.
Three of these teams — the girls cross country, volleyball A team, and boys basketball B team — had perfect seasons, remaining undefeated for the year. The girls basketball A team finished the season with an 11-3 record, and the council described the girls track team record as an “amazing” 30-2.
There were proclamations honoring additional Bobcat teams in whose performance the community took pride.
These included the boys cross country team (24-7), the volleyball B team (10-3), the boys basketball A team (9-7), the girls basketball B team (12-4), the boys track team, and the football team (7-1).
Members of the Capon Bridge Bobcat Cheerleading team received praise for their role as ambassadors for the school, and for their work supporting the sports teams and spreading school spirit.
Students attending the event were accompanied by parents and other family members — well over 100 people filling the room by the time the event began at 7 p.m.
Capon Bridge Mayor Laura Turner welcomed everyone as the evening began, asking that the athletes be fed first, adding that they had not expected such a large crowd.
Members of the Town Council were put to work putting up additional tables. Bobcat colors — black and orange — were everywhere.
Cruz Alvarez donated the food — quesadillas, taquitos, chips and salsa from his El Puente Restaurant. The plates, cups and eating utensils were donated by the Giffin Funeral Home, and the Giffins also supplied dessert — 2 large sheet cakes, one with white frosting and one with chocolate, both decorated with orange flowers.
Months earlier, a Monday had been chosen for the ceremony because it is normally a slow day at El Puente. That it was the same Monday night as the Hampshire High School Athletic Awards Banquet had escaped everyone’s notice.
Some families with children in high school may have had to decide between the 2 events, but the firehouse banquet hall was crowded all the same.
The program was organized as a special meeting of the Capon Bridge Town Council, though the only thing on the agenda was honoring the CBMS athletes. Looking around the room, the mayor joked that it was “the largest crowd for a meeting we’ve ever had.”
“You’re here because you’re part of the community,” Mayor Turner told the students as she began the ceremony. Though the middle school receives students from the whole east side of the county, they go to school on Capon School Street, directly across Cold Stream Road from the Capon Bridge Town Hall.
One by one, the mayor called each CBMS sports team to the front of the room and read the Town Council’s proclamation honoring the team. Each team member received a copy of the proclamation, handout out by the mayor and by town councilwoman Michelle Warnick.
In all, teams in 9 sports were honored. After praising each team, Mayor Turner concluded by saying: “Now you know why I couldn’t pick just one sport. You all did amazing.”
She had begun the program by briefly explaining what the Town Council is and what it does. As the program concluded, the mayor encouraged the athletes to think about aspiring to fill the councilors’ shoes someday as they grew older, or otherwise volunteering their time to make the community a better place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.