ROMNEY — Following a handful of student and employee hearings, Monday night’s school board meeting allowed Augusta Elementary to present their yearly update to the 5 board members.
AES principal Brenda Omps and academic coach Amy Funk presented the school’s LSIC (local school improvement council) update to the board Monday night, briefly touching on some data, areas of growth and challenges the elementary school was facing.
“The vast majority of our students are growing, and growing well,” Omps said, highlighting areas of growth in the classrooms, as well as identifying where the students are struggling.
Math is a challenge, Omps explained, but while it seems students lost a fair bit of math during the virtual learning, Covid-classroom days, they maintained much of their ELA proficiency.
And, as with all of the elementary schools that have presented to the board thus far, 1st grade classrooms are having a hard time.
Omps remarked that the addition of classroom aides in the 1st grade classrooms at Augusta was “phenomenal,” and she also emphasized the benefit of the Community in Schools workers.
“I could stand on the table, I could swing from the lights,” Omps said, smiling. “But I cannot express how important Community in Schools is.” She praised Community in Schools’ Kim Smith, and added, “I hope she doesn’t go anywhere.”
Monday night’s agenda also included the 2nd public calendar hearing.
The final calendar for next school year will be presented to the board for a vote at their meeting on April 19 (a Tuesday) at 6:30 p.m.
The board approved the award of 2 bids for 2 different roof replacement projects here in the county as well: the roof at the bus garage and the roof at Hampshire High School building 4.
The bus garage bid was awarded to Durst Enterprises LLC, a Three Churches contracting company, in the amount of $71,045. The building 4 roof bid was awarded to Hite Roofing, in the amount of $55,900.
The board will hold a work session on Monday, April 11 at 10 a.m. to meet with the school architects from McKinley Architecture and Engineering, the firm handling the design of the 3 new schools and the gym at Capon Bridge Elementary.
The gym’s construction is underway on the eastern end of the county right now. On Monday, the architects will continue discussing possible places where money can be saved in the designs of the North, Central and West schools. o
