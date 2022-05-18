MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College honored 80 students as Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 graduates at the college’s commencement ceremony May 7.
Thirty-five of the graduates participated in the ceremony, including all 14 graduates of the 2022 nursing program cohort. The nursing graduates had participated in the nursing program’s Pinning Ceremony the night before, where Kari Evans of Grant Memorial Hospital had served as keynote speaker.
Speakers for the graduation ceremony included Eastern President Thomas Striplin, Board of Governors chairman Greg Greenwalt, Hardy County Schools Superintendent Sheena Van Meter and student speaker Shayla Hartman of Hampshire County.
Hartman, who graduated with an associate’s degree in nursing, recounted her earlier struggles with college, her subsequent career switch, and how the birth of her daughter reinspired her to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.
She credited family, friends and instructors and staff at Eastern for creating a supportive atmosphere where she learned to excel in the classroom.
Harman also congratulated her classmates for persevering and reaching this goal, despite the obstacles many of them likely faced.
“When you walk out of this building today as a graduate and into the next phase of your life,” she said, “I hope you all…take with you your passion, your fire, your talent, and your motivation for making the world a better place, and remember the strength of where you came from and the strength that comes from within you.”
Two awards were given at the ceremony. The APEX Award honors organizations serving citizens, employers and communities of the Potomac Highlands. Phyllis Baxter, executive director of Appalachian Forest National Heritage Area, accepted the award on behalf of the organization. AFNHA works to conserve, interpret, and promote forest heritage to enhance the landscapes and communities in the region.
The Harold K. Michaels Founders Award is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the college, and this year college employees Michael O’Leary and Curtis Hakala were both recognized. o
