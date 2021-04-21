Senseless damage
Editor:
You probably haven’t seen as many redbuds in your travels around Hampshire county this year. Many have been mowed down leaving a good amount of ugly debris behind. I understand these fellows are just doing their job, but the destruction of these beautiful ornamental trees and other foliage causes erosion. These make larger trees hang precariously over roadways and wires. Drainage ditches fill up.
Easter Sunday there was a fire not far from my property. It has been suggested that a cigarette but was carelessly tossed in the debris on the side of the road. This debris is unsightly and dangerous and now there’s more of it.
Vicki Pomeroy, Green Spring
